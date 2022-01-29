Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 29 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur slammed the Congress government in the state over the incident of Rahul Gandhi's pocket being picked at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, questioning if it is another attempt at bringing a bad name to the holiest Sikh shrine after the incident of sacrilege.

"Who picked @RahulGandhi's pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib?@CHARANJITCHANNI? @sherryontopp ? or @Sukhjinder_INC? These were the only 3 persons allowed by Z-security to get near him. Or is it just one more attempt to bring bad name to our holiest shrine, after the 'be-adbi' incidents," said Badal in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday ahead of assembly poll in the state, which is scheduled for February 20 this year.

The Congress leader was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (ANI)

