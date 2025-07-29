New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Azad Samaj Party President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday praised the Indian armed forces for their response to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor, saying they gave a "befitting reply to the enemy".

However, Azad questioned why India agreed to a ceasefire when Pakistan requested it and why the country retreated when it had the opportunity to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "I salute the armed forces who gave a befitting reply to the enemy through Operation Sindoor... If Pakistan asked for a ceasefire, why did we agree to it?... Why did we retreat when we had the opportunity to take back PoK?..."

On the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, Azad said there should be no talks with Pakistan until it stops sheltering terrorists.

"There should be no talks with Pakistan until it stops sheltering the terrorists," he said.

The Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, ACC President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday.

India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10. The high-octane clash against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, followed by their final group-stage game against Oman on September 19. The tournament opener will feature Afghanistan vs Hong Kong on September 9.

On Monday, as a heated debate continued in parliament over Operation Sindoor, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi voiced his concern over the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup and raised questions regarding accountability for the Pahalgam attack.

During the session dedicated to Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Owaisi said, "Does your conscience allow you to ask the family members of the people who were killed in Baisaran to watch India's cricket match with Pakistan?... We are stopping 80% of Pakistan's water, saying that water and blood will not flow together. Will you play a cricket match? My conscience does not allow me to watch that match."

Posing a question directly to the government, he asked, "Does this government have the courage to call the 25 dead people and say we have taken revenge in Operation Sindoor, now you watch the match with Pakistan?"

His remarks came after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong make up Group B.

He also questioned how the perpetrators of the Baisaran incident managed to infiltrate Indian territory.

"Who did Pahalgam? We have 7.5 lakh army and central paramilitary force. From where did these four rats enter and kill our Indian citizens? On whom will accountability be fixed?...", he asked, referencing the incident in Pahalgam.

The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

