Hyderabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Hitting out at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday questioned why he is not fulfilling the responsibilities of opposition leader, despite receiving a salary and other perks from the government.

Speaking at an event, Reddy asked KCR why he had not attended assembly sessions or "stepped out of his house" in the last 16 months.

"Why have you (KCR) taken on the status of opposition leader? You have received Rs 65 lakh in salary, a bungalow, a car, and other perks. Police security has been provided to you as the main opposition leader and former chief minister. The four crore people of Telangana are asking why you are sleeping at your farmhouse without fulfilling the role of opposition leader, despite enjoying all the facilities," he said.

"Does KCR not have the responsibility to answer to the people?" Reddy's attack on KCR came after the latter's sharp criticism at a BRS public meeting three days ago, where he claimed the Congress government had failed on all fronts since assuming office in December last year.

Referring to KCR's comments that the Congress government was not answering the queries raised by "children" (a reference to KCR's son and BRS leader K T Rama Rao) in the Assembly, the chief minister asked why KCR should remain the opposition leader if "children" are deputed to attend the legislature.

"Does KCR have the moral right to question the Congress government if he is not attending Assembly sessions?"

"I am asking him today: Do you work only if you have power and income? If you fear looking us in the eye, why are you not meeting the people who gave you the status of opposition leader?"

On KCR's comments that government schemes have stopped, Reddy asked which scheme is not being implemented.

He highlighted the Congress government's welfare initiatives, including free travel for women on public transport buses and LPG cylinders for Rs 500.

