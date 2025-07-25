New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday called for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to respond to allegations made against it and provide political parties with the voter list, alleging that the poll panel is not being transparent.

The party leader's comments come a day after her brother, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the poll panel is indulging in "cheating" during the voter list revision process in a Karnataka constituency, claiming to have "100 per cent proof" of it.

"They should respond to the allegations. They should provide us with the voters' list, which we have been asking for. There should be transparency. It is a democracy. All political parties should have access to that information. Why is it not being provided?" Priyanka Gandhi told reporters at Parliament premises.

Earlier, party leader Rahul Gandhi warned the Election Commission that the opposition would not let them get away with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

"I want to send a message to the Election Commission: If you think you are going to get away with it, if your officers think they are going to get away with it, you are mistaken. You are not going to get away with it, because we are going to come for you," Lok Sabha LoP told reporters outside Parliament, just after the Lok Sabha was adjourned.

He accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of indulging in "cheating" during the voter list revision process in a Karnataka constituency.

He alleged that thousands of new voters aged 50, 60, and 65 have been added to the list in a single constituency and eligible voters above 18 have been removed from the list.

"Today we have 100 per cent proof of Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka. When we decide to show it to you, it is 100 per cent proof. We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency this is the drama. Thousands of new votes, aged 50 or 60, 65 (are there) in one constituency. Then voter deletion, people who are way above 18," he said.

The ECI, in turn has asked the party to "wait for the HC verdict" on the alleged voter list manipulation in Karnataka. The state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has also said that that the office did not receive any appeals regarding "wrongful" additions and deletions in the electoral rolls after the Special Summary Revision in the state, which was conducted prior to the General Elections last year.

The opposition parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, have been protesting against the SIR exercise in poll bound Bihar, alleging that it's an attempt to disenfranchise voters, particularly from marginalised communities. They claim that the process is being used to remove names from the voters' list, which could impact the outcome of upcoming assembly elections. (ANI)

