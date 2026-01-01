New Delhi, January 1: A total of 128 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2025, making it another deadly year for journalism, with the Middle East and Arab World emerging as the worst-affected region, according to the final Killed List released by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ). According to the reports released on Wednesday, the IFJ said the Middle East and Arab World accounted for 74 of the total deaths--nearly 58 per cent of all journalists killed globally--largely due to reporting in conflicts, particularly the war in Gaza.

Of these, 56 journalists were killed in Palestine alone, highlighting the severe risks faced by media professionals in conflict zones. "The Middle East and Arab World holds a macabre record for the number of journalists killed in 2025, with 74 deaths. Palestinian journalists have paid the highest price, as a result of the war in Gaza, where the IFJ recorded 56 killings. The most emblematic was the 10 August targeted attack on Anas Al-Sharif, an Al Jazeera reporter: he was killed, along with five other journalists and media workers, in a tent housing journalists on the outskirts of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City," the release read. IFJ Condemns Killing of Journalist Malik Zafar Iqbal Naich in Pakistan.

Releasing the report, the IFJ said the total death toll includes nine accidental deaths and 10 women journalists. The Federation also confirmed that 17 additional cases occurred after December 10, revising its earlier preliminary figure of 111 killings. The IFJ noted that Yemen recorded 13 journalist deaths, Ukraine eight, and Sudan six, while India and Peru reported four deaths each. Several other countries, including Pakistan, Mexico, the Philippines and Peru, saw three journalists killed each during the year.

In the Asia-Pacific region, 15 journalists lost their lives. The region also continued to imprison the highest number of journalists globally, with 277 media workers behind bars. China, including Hong Kong, remained the world's largest jailer of journalists, with 143 imprisoned, according to the report. "The Asia-Pacific region continues to imprison the largest number of journalists for their work: 277 are currently behind bars. With 143 journalists imprisoned, China (including Hong Kong) remains the world's largest jail for media professionals. This is followed by Myanmar with 49 and Vietnam with 37," the report added.

Europe recorded 10 journalist killings in 2025, eight of them in Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Africa also reported nine work-related journalist killings, with Sudan accounting for six, while the Americas saw 11 deaths, with Peru recording the highest number in the region, with four. The IFJ also released a list of 533 journalists currently imprisoned worldwide, warning of growing repression and impunity. Since the launch of its annual Killed List in 1990, the IFJ has documented 3,173 journalist deaths globally. International Federation of Journalists Condemns Sentencing of Hong Kong Journalist, Highlights Press Freedom Crisis.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said the figures reflect a global crisis and urged governments to take immediate action to protect journalists, end impunity, and uphold press freedom, including by adopting an international mechanism to ensure journalists' safety. "It is a global crisis. These deaths are a brutal reminder that journalists are being targeted with impunity, simply for doing their job. Governments must act now to protect media workers, bring killers to justice, and uphold press freedom. The world can no longer wait," Bellanger said.

