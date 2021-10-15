New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress after an SUV ran into a religious procession in Chhattisgarh and it questioned the chief minister of the Congress-ruled state why was there no police barricading at the event.

One person was killed and 16 were injured when the SUV ran into a religious procession at Pathalgaon in Jashpur district on Friday afternoon, according to local police. The incident took place when residents of Bazarpara locality took out the march for the immersion of Goddess Durga idols.

In a series of tweets, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that the Chattisgarh government and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have much to answer on the horrific tragedy that has played out in Jaspur.

"How come there was no police barricading during the Durga idol immersion procession? How was a speeding car allowed to get this close to the Hindu devotees," Malviya asked, claiming that all these incidents of assault on Hindus are happening in the state, while Baghel is busy helping the Gandhi siblings find political ground in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the state police arrested two occupants of the vehicle, Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26), natives of Singrauli in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, from the outskirts of the town.

Locals claimed that the two were smuggling ganja and set the SUV on fire themselves to destroy evidence as they were being chased.

