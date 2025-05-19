Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): Bengaluru experienced severe waterlogging on Sunday due to intense rainfall, prompting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to express his deep concern over the situation.

"Deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru. I've been in continuous touch with the concerned officers and I'm closely monitoring the situation. As always, I remain committed to Bengaluru - working round the clock to address challenges and ensure relief. I will be visiting the BBMP War Room and flood-affected areas personally to take stock on ground. Let us be clear: the issues we face today are not new. They have been ignored for years, across governments and administrations. The only difference now is - we are working to solve them. Not with temporary fixes, but with long-term, sustainable solutions. To my fellow Bengalureans - I am one among you. I understand your concerns, I share your frustration, and I assure you of my commitment to resolve them, " he said in a post on X.

The city's infrastructure struggles to cope with the heavy rainfall. Visuals from the Silk Board Metro Station show severe waterlogging, with several parts of the city witnessing flooding. The Silk Board area, a major traffic hub, is severely affected, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Other areas, including Shanti Nagar bus stands and Kanteerava Stadium, also face problems due to heavy rains. Waterlogging has been reported in several low-lying areas, disrupting daily life. The city's notorious traffic congestion has worsened due to flooding, with numerous tree branches falling and vehicles breaking down.

The cities woes prompted the BJP to turn up the heat on the Congress government in the state accusing it of not being able to manage the state.

"Bengaluru has been turned into Venice after just one spell of rain. The Congress's apathy has ruined Silicon City. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have no vision for this global city other than using it as an ATM to fill their coffers," said BJP leader Amit Malviya in a post om X.

Leader of R. Ashoka criticised the Deputy CM DK Shivakumar who is also the nodal minister for Bengaluru development accusing him of being more interested in politics than governance.

"What Karnataka Congress promised: Brand Bengaluru, What Karntataka Congress delivered: Beach Bengaluru. Part-time Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, if you are done with your brother DK Suresh's Milk Union Elections, kindly give some time to Bengaluru," he posted on X.

Residents express frustration and helplessness, calling for immediate civic action to address the city's infrastructure issues. Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several areas across Karnataka, including Bengaluru. More rain is expected in the next two days, bracing the city for further disruption. Authorities are working to mitigate the impact of the flooding. (ANI)

