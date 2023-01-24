Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): Shazia Kausar, wife of late CRPF personnel Hawaldar Naseer Ahmad, while reacting to Digvijaya Singh questioning the authenticity of the 2019 surgical strikes said that the leaders should think before coming to any conclusion.

"This type of politics shouldn't happen in the country. They were brave. Their sacrifice still hurts but we are proud of them that they lost their lives in the line of serving the country, so the leaders should think before coming to any conclusion," Shazia said talking to ANI.

Hawaldar Naseer Ahmad was among 40 jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on February 14 in 2019 when militants in Kashmir attacked a CRPF convoy.

Striking back, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets targeted an advanced terror training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot.The day after, Islamabad attempted to target Indian military installations but was thwarted by the IAF.

Talking about her late husband, an emotional Shazia said, "He was brave... very brave. Only I know how my life with our two children has become after him."

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday, questioned the authenticity of the 2019 surgical strikes.

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," said Digvijaya Singh in his address in Jammu on Monday.

Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the opposition party has been "blinded" by its "hate" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has "insulted" the armed forces while adding that such statements are made at the behest of the top leadership of Congress.

However, Digvijaya Singh, today tried to put an end to the row and said: "I have got the greatest regard for the Defence forces" as the leaders marched on along with other padayatris. (ANI)

