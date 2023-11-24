Wild elephants damage standing crops at various farmlands in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri (Photo/ANI)

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu ) [India], November 24 (ANI): Five wild elephants entered the agricultural lands in the Aranmanai Pallam area in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu on Friday and damaged various standing crops, locals said.

The farmers who lost the crops requested the Forest Department of the district to provide compensation.

These agricultural lands where the elephants damaged the crops are adjacent to a forest.

"Due to the elephants completely damaging the coriander garden, we have suffered a loss of thirty thousand rupees," said Souda, a farmer.

The farmers in the area said that agricultural crops worth lakhs of rupees had been damaged by these elephants, so the forest department of Dharmapuri district should come and inspect and give them compensation.

They demanded forest officials to take steps to prevent elephants from entering the agricultural lands.

Divisional Forest Officer(DFO) Appala Naidu told ANI that steps will be taken immediately to provide compensation to farmers who lost their agricultural crops due to the elephants entering their farmlands.

The officer further said that if any delay happens in farmers getting their compensation, they could submit petitions to him.

He added that the reasons for elephants entering the farm fields will be investigated. (ANI)

