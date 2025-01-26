New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The tableau of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu highlighted the Union Territory's rich wildlife, fishing culture and its strides in development during the Republic Day parade here on Sunday.

The tableau's front featured the Walk-in Bird Aviary at Daman, home to diverse exotic bird species and a major tourist attraction. The aviary, known for its vibrant birdlife and natural beauty, symbolised the region's commitment to environmental conservation and eco-tourism.

The main trailer showcased a large fish "Yellow Fin Tuna" which is found amongst other varieties of fish in the Diu coastal area of the Arabian Sea.

The rear section depicted one of India's smart and integrated fishing harbour systems at Diu. The cutting-edge approach to sustainable fishing and maritime efficiency includes leveraging advanced technologies like sensors, data analytics, satellite communication, and drone access control among others.

The state-of-the-art system reduces manual effort, ensuring faster operations and improved quality control. It stands as a testament to the UT's dedication towards innovation and economic growth in the fishing industry.

The end view of the tableau depicted the sand and shell of the seashore.

The tableau concluded with artists performing the captivating Machi folk dance featuring their coastal lifestyle.

