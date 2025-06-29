Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the state government will respond in accordance with the law to a petition challenging the holding of Cauvery Aarti near the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam.

"We will respond as per law, whatever it may be. Nobody is stopping people from praying and worshipping," Shivakumar told reporters, after the Karnataka High Court sought a formal response from the state on the matter.

On May 24 addressing a press conference, Shivakumar stated that decisions to organise the Cauvery Aarti on a grand scale have allocated funds to support the initiative.

Shivakumar announced that the government will launch a grand Cauvery Aarti program within 100 days. "This is a matter of pride for us," he said, adding that Rs 90 crore has been earmarked for the initiative.

The Cauvery Aarti to be conducted every week on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with participation from religious mutts across the state. Artists have been approached to compose a unity-themed devotional song for the occasion, and Shivakumar confirmed he has written to renowned music composers for their collaboration.

On Cauvery aarti during Dasara Shivakumar said, "The state government is preparing to do the Cauvery aarti programme along with the Dasara this time. Cauvery aarti will include programmes to represent the cultures of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The modalities are being worked out.

"We have formed a committee under the leadership of BWSSB Chief Ram Prasath. The DC of Mandya will also be part of this committee. Various departments such as Muzrai, Kannada and Culture, Irrigation, and Tourism departments will be involved in various aspects of Cauvery aarti," he added.

When asked about the Finance department's recommendation that it would be difficult to finance Cauvery aarti, he said, "The final decision lies with the government, no matter what the recommendations are. The government is committed to starting the Cauvery aarti."

On the location of the Cauvery aarti venue, he said, "This event would be held a little far from the dam keeping in mind security considerations. The Committee will take a final call on the location." (ANI)

