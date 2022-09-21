Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday told Congress MLAs that they will be asked to come to New Delhi if he decides to file his nomination for the party president election.

But he will first visit Kochi to persuade Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra there, to contest for the post.

Gehlot said this at a Congress Legislature Party meeting at his official residence here, according to a state cabinet minister.

