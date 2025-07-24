New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the government will soon bring a policy to allow the construction in Delhi of high-rise buildings and also that the multi-storey buildings will be connected to metro stations with a "hanging way".

By "hanging way", the minister referred to an elevated passage which will decongest the city's roads.

Speaking at the 'NDTV Real Estate Conclave 2025', Khattar said that urbanisation is rapidly increasing and land is a limited resource, adding that there is a need to make the best utilisation of the limited space.

"We need to use vertical space. Many cities are adopting Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) under which they are allowing multi-storey buildings along metro lines," he said.

The minister said that around 60 developers have got licences in Gurugram and Faridabad to construct such buildings at the "nodal point".

"For Delhi, we will soon introduce a policy to construct high-rise buildings. High-rise buildings will be connected directly to metro stations with a hanging way, and residents will not need to use roads," he said.

According to the existing Master Plan 2021, only ground plus three-storey buildings can be constructed on a residential plot without a lift. If the plot size is more than 2,000 sqm, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) then gives permission to construct high-rise buildings.

For high-rise construction, special permission is also granted by the DDA to private players. The DDA has constructed several high-rise residential projects recently in Kidwai Nagar near AIIMS and some projects in Outer Delhi.

Under the draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, the DDA, in its land pooling policy, has proposed maximum ground coverage for vertical mixing plots for residential areas ranging between 33 per cent and 50 per cent ground coverage.

