Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X on Sunday, November 19, to laud the Indian Cricket Team after the "Men in Blue" lost the ICC CWC 2023 final to Australia. "Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament! Win or lose - we love you either way and we will win the next one," he said. Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Australia for winning the ICC CWC 2023 final. "Congratulations to Australia for a well-deserved World Cup victory," his tweet read. 'We Stand With You Today and Always' PM Narendra Modi Sends Message to Team India After Their Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

We Love You Either Way

Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament! Win or lose - we love you either way and we will win the next one. Congratulations to Australia for a well deserved World Cup victory. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2023

