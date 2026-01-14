Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that around 4.5 crore voters have been removed from the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, raising serious questions over the revision process.

Addressing the media here, Singh said that the State Election Commission had released a voters' list for the municipal and Gram Panchayat elections in December, which showed a total of 17 crore voters in the state. However, he claimed that another list released for the Assembly elections, covering both rural and urban voters, showed only 12 crore 55 lakh voters.

"4.5 crore votes were removed (from Uttar Pradesh). The State Election Commission has released a list of voters for the municipal and Gram Panchayat elections in December, with a total of 17 crore voters. PM Modi, along with Gyanesh Kumar and CM Yogi Adityanath, released another list for the assembly elections, combining rural and urban voters, and the total is 12 crore 55 lakh. Where did these 4. 5 crore voters disappear to?... I will write a letter to the Election Commission. They must have the Form 10 records of the BLOs for the 2 crore 17 lakh people they have shown in the "shifted" category. They should make that record public," he said to ANI.

The AAP MP further alleged that a large number of voters were shown in the "shifted" category and demanded transparency from the Election Commission. He said he would write a letter to the Election Commission, seeking details of Form-10 records maintained by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the 2 crore 17 lakh voters allegedly marked as shifted.

Singh demanded that the Election Commission make these records public to ensure transparency and maintain public trust in the electoral process.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that votes belonging to the "PDA" (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) sections were being removed from the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, accusing the Election Commission of facilitating the addition of votes in favour of the Union government.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav questioned the Election Commission's credibility, claiming that nearly three lakh voters had already been removed from a single district, with more deletions likely."So far, 3 lakh votes have been removed in one district, and more votes will still be removed. This raises serious questions about the credibility of the Election Commission. After the exercise by the State Election Commission and the Government of India, it appears that some conspiracy is underway to remove PDA votes and add their own votes," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

He noted that the SIR exercise was conducted on a large scale across Uttar Pradesh and involved officials from multiple departments. Yadav added that no political party opposed the exercise, and all parties appointed their Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

"SIR exercise was conducted in Uttar Pradesh, in which officials from several departments were involved. The SIR was carried out on a large scale in UP, and no political party opposed it; everyone prepared their BLA," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Referring to the publication of the draft electoral roll, Yadav said there were apprehensions that nearly three crore voters could be deleted. He further claimed that, even before the draft roll was released, when no official data was available, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had stated that four crore voters would be removed, asserting that they belonged to the BJP.

"However, now the draft roll has been released, and there was an apprehension that nearly 3 crore (30 million) voters would be deleted. We feared that 3 crore would be removed, but even before the list came out--when no one had any information--the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that 4 crore voters are going to be removed, and those voters belong to the BJP," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had earlier announced the publication of the draft electoral roll following the completion of the Enumeration Phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. A total of 2.89 crore names were deleted from the draft voter list. (ANI)

