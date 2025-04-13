New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said her government has plans to develop the city into a "global health tourism hub."

Speaking at the 70th Foundation Day ceremony of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Gupta termed the hospital "a living embodiment of service, dedication, and excellence in healthcare."

She added, "This institution, which began its journey in Lahore in 1921 and was re-established in Delhi in 1954, has earned respect both nationally and internationally."

Gupta attacked the erstwhile AAP government, saying it failed to prioritise the health sector.

"Many lives were lost during the pandemic due to a lack of timely treatment. While the government of the time remained inactive, doctors at this hospital stood as a beacon of hope," she said.

She said the government is working to ensure "timely, accessible, and quality health services for every citt resident. "A healthy Delhi is the foundation of a self-reliant India."

Gupta said her government has allocated Rs 12,893 crore in this year's budget for healthcare services.

Of this, Rs 2,144 crore has been earmarked for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, she said.

The government also plans to construct 24 new hospitals, add more than 16,000 new beds, and establish 400 health and wellness centres, also known as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, across the city, she said.

"We aim to make Delhi a global destination for medical treatment. Promoting health tourism will not only enhance medical services but also strengthen the overall economic ecosystem," she said.

