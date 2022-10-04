Jalna, Oct 4 (PTI) Union minister Raosaheb Danve has said the government would ensure there is no death of funds for the Institute of Chemical Technology's (ICT) Marathwada campus at Jalna in Maharashtra.

Danve was speaking at the inaugural function of the 500 kg distillation unit at the ICT campus at Jalna on Monday.

The aromatic oil extraction unit has been set up in a collaboration between ICT, Mumbai, and the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, (CSIR-CIMAP), Lucknow.

"The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 56 crore. If needed, more funds would be allotted," the MoS for Railways, Coal, and Mines said.

The minister said crop patterns are changing and the ICT must focus on research processing of cash crops which would be beneficial to farmers.

Aniruddha Pandit, Vice Chancellor, ICT, Mumbai, said the Marathwada campus would start a sweet-lime processing unit.

He said the work on the new building of ICT Marathwada will start soon in the 203-acre land at Siraswadi in Jalna.

"The ICT would be carbon neutral campus which would be run on solar energy. Solar energy would also be provided to farmers", he added.

