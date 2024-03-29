Murshidabad (West Bengal) [Kolkata], March 29 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan who has been fielded by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency, said that he will try to ensure that most of the residents in his constituency get a job there and stay with their families.

Responding to a question by a reporter on alleged large-scale outmigration of workers hailing from Murshidabad, Pathan said, "I will try that most of the people from here, work here and stay with their families. It is also a question of individual choice."

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Bharat Ratna Upon LK Advani, Four Eminent Personalities on March 30.

Speaking on his reception in Murshidabad, Pathan said, "...The love I have received here, I hope it remains. When I see in the people's eyes, it seems that they are seeking change. All these motivate me to work for them."

"It was heartening for me to see the positive involvement of youth in politics, they want a change and they are looking for someone who can work for them...," he added.

Also Read | Indian Navy's Operation Underway To Rescue Vessel 'Al Kambar' Hijacked by Pirates in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

Earlier on Tuesday, the TMC released a list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday.

The list included West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, MP and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and former cricketer and candidate from Behrampore, Yusuf Pathan, among others.

TMC announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections earlier on March 10.

Giving a message of TMC going solo in the Lok Sabha polls, party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the list, which included certain surprises from former cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore and Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)