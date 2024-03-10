Barhait (Jharkhand), Mar 10 (PTI) Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, on Sunday accused the opposition BJP of attempting to destroy the state and urged the people to give them a befitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Soren was in Barhait, assembly constituency of her husband Hemant Soren, on Sunday where she addressed two public meetings.

Addressing a public meeting at Patna village in Sahibganj district, she said, "The works done by your son Hemant Soren for the state in the past four years had not been done in 20 years. Since Jharkhand was developing with schemes and projects of former chief minister, they (opposition) started hatching conspiracies to stop him. They were not able to digest how a son of a tribal was developing the state."

She said promises made by Hemant Soren in 2019 was getting fulfilled. "The Centre could not digest it because they sold only dreams and did nothing in reality. They put him in jail at a time when the election was nearing," she said.

Soren said people would give them a befitting reply in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at Damru Haat in Barhait, Soren said people elected a majority government under the leadership of Hemant Soren. "He has done lots of works for every section of society. The list of such works is long such as universal pension, education, housing and others," she said.

She claimed Hemant Soren always worked for people but the opposition put him in jail. "He is a son of Jharkhand, he will never bow. We will fight and win as Jharkhand will never bow," she said.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Hemant Soren had won from two seats—Barhait and Dumka. Later, he vacated the Dumka seat.

JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, subsequent to his resignation as chief minister.

