New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA meeting which lasted for four hours on Tuesday unanimously passed the proposal stating that the National Democratic Alliance government will be formed in the 2024 general elections for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the meeting, the national presidents of all NDA constituents got a chance to present their views. In addition to this, they have expressed confidence to form the NDA government with more seats than in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Nishad of the NISHAD Party said, "Today is the day of congratulations. Leaders of all regional parties from all over the country had come. The previous governments have cheated all castes and all religions. All the constituents who came to lead the neglected communities have accepted this fact."

Speaking about the fishermen community, Sanjay Nishad who is also the Minister of Fisheries in the Uttar Pradesh government said, "The development that NDA has done, the work that has been done in every field, we spoke about our fishermen community, whatever work that has been done for the fishermen. The previous government did injustice to them."

"I thanked Honorable Modi ji for working for the development of fish sellers, sacrificing and working for their development," he added.

Speaking about the resolution he said, "Today, a resolution was passed that all the constituents of NDA unitedly with confidence, will win more seats in 2024 than what we won last time. And in Uttar Pradesh, we will win 80 out of 80 seats."

President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Omprakash Rajbhar said that his party has come forward in the NDA alliance to advance the pace of work being done for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

Speaking to ANI, Omprakash Rajbhar said, "Today our party has joined the NDA. We have come forward to advance the pace of work being done for the upliftment of the downtrodden. With the policy of the Prime Minister to help the development of the country."

On the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Work is being done for the development of the state, work is being done for the upliftment of the poor, we should go along with it with hope."

Speaking about the resolution he said, "In the meeting, all people unanimously decided that in the 2024 election, we will together make Modi ji the prime minister of the country."

Anupriya Patel from the Apna Dal party said that all the constituents of NDA came together on the occasion of completion of 25 years of the formation of NDA.

"Today on the occasion of completion of 25 years of the formation of NDA, all the constituents of the NDA came together under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister. We have given the message of unity and solidarity to the whole country on behalf of NDA. People gave immense blessings in 2014, 2019 to the NDA alliance," Anupriya Patel said.

Speaking about the resolution she said, "Today, expressing our faith in the decisive leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister, we have unanimously passed a resolution that in 2024, we will form an NDA coalition government under the leadership of Modi ji." (ANI)

