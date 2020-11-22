Ballia (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal here on Sunday claimed that people of West Bengal are fed up with the ruling Trinamool Congress and his party will form the next government in the state.

"In West Bengal, the countdown for the Trinamool Congress has begun. People of West Bengal are fed up with wrong policies and misgovernance of the Trinamool Congress,” he told reporters, asserting that people want change.

He claimed that the BJP will form the next government in the state like it did in Bihar.

He also targeted the Opposition in Bihar, terming the “mahagathbandhan” an “alliance of scamsters”.

The RJD-led alliance in Bihar was called “mahagathbandhan” during the recently concluded assembly polls in the state.

He also claimed that people of Jammu and Kashmir are happy over the scrapping of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

