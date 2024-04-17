Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she will highlight the ongoing "attack" on dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and its land and other resources, instead of indulging in blame game with rival parties.

"Our aim is not to play the blame game. We are passing through very tough times. Our resources, our land and our dignity is being attacked every day. I think we should talk about it. I don't want to go into what (former J-K chief minister) Omar Abdullah or someone else has said," Mufti told reporters in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Also Read | Snake on a Train! Serpent on Japan Bullet Train From Nagoya to Tokyo Causes 17-Minute Delay.

The PDP president was campaigning in the south Kashmir district which is part of Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.

She is up against National Conference candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad among other candidates.

Also Read | Karnataka: DK Shivakumar 'Kidnapped' Nine-Year-Old Girl for Property, Claims Former PM HD Deve Gowda.

Addressing a rally at Kund in Kulgam, Mufti reiterated that her party was forced to take the electoral plunge against the National Conference (NC).

"I was in the (INDIA bloc) meeting in Mumbai. (NC president) Dr Farooq Abdullah was also there and I told them that whatever he decides on seat sharing, we will accept it as he is our elder. They (NC) decided that the PDP is finished. Is the PDP finished?

"Even if Farooq and Omar had to field only NC candidates, they should have given me a call and told me that it is in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir as the NC can put forth the point of view better. But they started demeaning us, they said the PDP is now at the fourth or fifth places and the party is finished," she said.

The PDP president said there was no doubt that many of her party leaders were "taken away but I salute my party workers who are still standing with us".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)