Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said he would hold interactions with district development councils (DDCs), block development councils (BDCs), and panchayat representatives every month.

According to a press release, for taking governance to the grass-root level and strengthening participatory democracy, the Lieutenant Governor will interact with the DDCs, BDC, and panchayat representatives once every month, thus laying a platform for the elected representatives for voicing the aspirations of the people and area-specific needs ensuring equitable development for all.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is making all-out efforts to make Panchayati Raj more vibrant institutions in the UT in the true sense.

Taking feedback from the PRIs on the functioning of the administration, execution of the works on-ground, besides getting first-hand information about their issues are some of the key aspects of this monthly interaction.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department will formulate a mechanism for holding interaction of the Lieutenant Governor with all three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions including DDCs, once every month.

The Lieutenant Governor has directed the senior government officials and the DCs to ensure PRIs representatives are an integral part of every government function, accorded the due protocol, and involved at every stage of planning and implementation of the developmental projects.

"Jammu and Kashmir government strengthening participatory democracy, making Panchayati Raj institutions more empowered, vibrant in true sense. The 'LG Mulaqaat' will become a platform to voice developmental aspirations of the people and a strong mechanism to address area-specific needs," the Lieutenant Governor said.

In a recent meeting, the Lt Governor had assured the DDC Chairpersons that the Government's focus is on the empowerment of the Panchayati Raj System and strengthening grass root level of democracy. He had also said that the administration will leave no stone unturned to make this institution more responsive while making sure PRIs representatives are taken on board on issues confronting the common man.

I can assure you that the government will provide all the facilities, offices, and accommodation to DDCs. Your participation was a response to those who were raising doubts over the DDC election, the Lt Governor had told the DDC Chairpersons.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a historic Rs. 12,600.58 Crore District Capex Budget 2021-22, which is more than double the previous year's budget, for the equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir with the active involvement of Panchayats, BDCs, and DDCs, which itself speaks about the Government's commitment towards empowering the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the UT through the involvement of PRIs representatives in government's functioning, besides planning and implementation of the developmental projects.

Pertinently, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta had earlier held a threadbare and comprehensive discussion with the Chairpersons of DDCs, and during the course of parleys, the elected representatives had projected their concerning issues and other issues of public importance.

The same has been taken cognizance of for appropriate action and the issues projected are getting serious consideration at the highest level. (ANI)

