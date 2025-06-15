Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Mathura District Magistrate CP Singh on Sunday said that the ongoing rescue operation is the top priority following the building collapse in the Masani Police Station area, and efforts are being made to locate those still trapped under the debris.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singh said, "We are present at the site where the building has collapsed. All the arrangements have been made at the hospital... NDRF and SDRF teams are on their way. Teams of the Fire Brigade and Municipal Corporation are doing the rescue work... We will investigate the reasons later; rescue work is currently more important. We are searching for people who are stuck in this..."

SSP Mathura, Shlok Kumar said, "In the Masani area of Govind Nagar Police Station limits, there was a building on the dirt road. We received the information that the same building has collapsed. Rescue work by the Fire Services team is underway at the spot. One person has been rescued. He is under observation, and his condition is stable right now....We got the information regarding the collapse of only one building..."

Earlier in the day, a building collapsed in the Masani Police Station area of Mathura, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and began rescue operations with the help of the Municipal Corporation.

"We received the information that under the Masani Police Station area, a building has collapsed. The debris is being cleared currently. A team of the Municipal Corporation is present at the spot with a JCB... We are investigating how many people are stuck in the debris," said CO City Bhushan Verma.

Relief and rescue operations are underway to search for survivors.

