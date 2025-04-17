Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said he plans to meet with victims' affected by the recent violence in Murshidabad, sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Speaking to the reporters, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "I have been to Delhi, and I am going to the field to see what happens in reality. I will also meet some of the victims. It's a very emotional issue, and I share the sentiments of the families."

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the Murshidabad protest over the Waqf Amendment Act.

Addressing the gathering at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Mamata said that she would ask the Secretary to file a report on it.

"I will ask Chief Secretary to get a report on it. The families of those who lost their lives in the violence will get Rs 10 lakh each. We don't see the religious identity of the victims but their pain. Those who lost their houses will get Banglar Bari (a house scheme funded entirely by her government). For those whose shops were damaged, the Chief Secretary will take estimates and get the work done for them," CM Mamata said.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

The West Bengal Police said more than 250 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protesters and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.

Mamata Banerjee also launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the recent Waqf Amendment and communal unrest, accusing the BJP-led government of pushing a divisive agenda and failing to secure India's borders. (ANI)

