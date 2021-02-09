Baghpat (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) A Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) functionary here said they would approach the court and also hold a mahapanchayat if the Delhi Police does not take back its "arbitrary" notices against farm law protesters.

The Delhi Police has been issuing notices to farmers and Baghpat locals, including RLD office-bearers, in connection with the January 26 violence in the national capital, the party's district unit president Sikhvir Singh Gatina said.

"A meeting was held at our party office here on Monday and the issue (police notices) was discussed with farmers and locals. The locals are anguished at the police action," he said.

"If the Delhi Police does not take back these notices we will once again hold a farmers mahapanchayat to deliberate on the issue and also knock the doors of the court over the arbitrarily issued notices," Gatina said.

He alleged the Delhi Police's notices to Baghpat residents were "illegal" because none of these people are in the national capital's jurisdiction.

RLD politician and former Chhaprauli MLA Virpal Rathi also slammed the Delhi Police over the developments.

"The police are taking action in an arbitrary manner," Rathi alleged.

Large scale violence took place in Delhi on January 26 during a tractor parade of farmers, who are camping at the national capital's border points of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur since November in protest against the three new central agri-marketing laws.

The Delhi Police is currently probing the Republic Day violence, wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked, among others, several farmer leaders leading the protests.

FIRs have been lodged against some journalists as well.

