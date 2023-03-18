Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Facing flak over the alleged question paper leak of a recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the State government on Saturday asserted that it would not spare anyone found guilty in the issue even as it announced measures to help job aspirants.

Speaking to reporters here, State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said the government would hand out tough punishment not only to the two accused persons who worked at the Commission but also to anyone behind them.

"It (leak) is not not an institutional failure. It is the fault of two individuals," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The government would take measures to correct the mistakes and to prevent recurrence of such incidents, he said.

The Minister announced that those who have already paid fees for the four recruitment tests which have been cancelled by the Commission need not pay it again.

The government would make efforts to conduct the tests as early as possible.

The coaching material for the four cancelled tests would made available online free of cost to the job aspirants, he said.

The state-run study circles would be strengthened and the reading rooms functioning in districts for the benefit of students would be kept open 24x7. The reading rooms have hitherto functioned from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Free food facility would be provided to the job aspirants.

The State government is taking forward the process to fill as many 2.30 lakh vacancies, he said.

As per the preliminary report of the SIT of Hyderabad Police probing the leak, he said, two persons are primarily responsible for it.

Rama Rao said his party, BRS, had complained to the DGP that a man arrested in connection with the leak is a BJP activist. He urged the DGP to bring out if there is any conspiracy angle to the issue to defame the government.

The Minister quoted State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar as having said earlier that the government issuing job notifications is a conspiracy to prevent youth from approaching the BJP.

Referring to opposition allegation seeking his dismissal, he asked as to how he or the IT department connected with the issue.

Citing to alleged test paper leaks in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, he asked whether any Minister resigned there.

Responding to Rama Rao's allegations against his party, Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked as to why no arrests are being made if BJP is involved.

Why the BRS government is not ready for a probe by a sitting judge as demanded by his party, a BJP release quoted Bandi Sanjay Kumar as saying.

Earlier in the day, a BJP delegation, led by party MLA Eatala Rajender, met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and urged her to take necessary action as per constitutional mandate.

The party, in a memorandum submitted to the Governor, sought the resignation of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister Rama Rao for alleged failure of IT security protocols and also the replacement of Chairman and members of State Public Service Commission.

The BJP also demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter by a sitting judge of the high court.

Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups over the alleged question paper leak of a recruitment test, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests.

The Commission said in a release that the decision to cancel the Group-I exam held in October last year and the AEE and DAO tests (held this year) was taken after examining the report of the SIT of Hyderabad Police and an internal enquiry conducted by the Commission.

It was decided to conduct the Group-I Preliminary Examination on June 11 again, the release said adding the dates for two other examinations would be notified shortly.

