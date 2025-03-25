Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 (ANI): BRS MLC K Kavitha said on Monday that the party will "oppose" the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI after attending an Iftar Party, in Banswada, K Kavitha reiterated the support of the BRS party for the Muslim Community and acknowledged the support of the minority community during the Telangana movement.

"We are celebrating Ramzan with our people in Banswada, and we are talking about the current situation of the central government and how the current central government is trying to bring a bill that is going to take control of the Waqf properties of Muslims. BRS as a party will oppose that, and we are with our Muslim community, we have always been with them. We have always worked for the empowerment of the Muslim community... During the Telangana movement, the community supported us... Peace should prevail in the entire country and Telangana. So we will oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament," Kavitha said.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

A day earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

A statement issued by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday, said, "Following a massive and successful protest in Delhi on March 17, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill."

The government has formed a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the Bill in consultation with experts and stakeholders (ANI)

