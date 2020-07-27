New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government will pass an order to allow street vendors and hawkers to restart their work and businesses.

The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown triggered by it have hit both small scale and individual businesses, with street vendors being one of the most affected groups.

"A special order is being passed through which the street vendors and hawkers can restart their work and livelihood in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

Hawkers will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm every day, and they will have to ensure social distancing and all other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the government said in a statement.

Due to some confusion, street vendors were not allowed to work earlier, but now they will be allowed to start work from 10 am to 8 pm, Kejriwal said.

