New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): BJP MLA Anil Sharma on Thursday assured residents that he will push to rename Mohammadpur village in the RK Puram constituency as Madhavpuram. He stated that the proposal was previously passed by the municipal corporation but remained pending in the Assembly for a long time and is now set to be raised once again.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Anil Sharma said, "The corporation had passed a proposal to change the name of Madhavpuram village long ago. That proposal has been pending in the Assembly for a long time. Till now there was a government of the Aam Aadmi Party, they must have kept it buried somewhere. Now, I will get time for this issue tomorrow as I get time from the respected speaker. I will raise this issue."

When asked about the reason behind the renaming of the village, he responded, "People demand that this village should be named Madhavpuram village instead of Mohammadpur. This government of Delhi is formed. People's government is in the same manner as the demand of the people. Work will be done," Sharma said.

BJP MLA Anil Sharma stated that if given the opportunity by the Speaker, he will formally present the proposal at the earliest, reinforcing his commitment to fulfilling the people's demands as he said, "We will try to keep a proposal. If the speaker gives us the opportunity to speak tomorrow, then tomorrow if not, as soon as Monday gets a chance, we will give this proposal today itself."

MLA Anil Sharma has assured that he will take every necessary step to ensure the name change aligns with the sentiments of the residents. Mohammadpur village comes under the RK Puram constituency.

Earlier, speaking in the Assembly Anil Sharma drew attention to the severe water and sewerage problems in RK Puram, stating, "In RK Puram, wherever I went, the issues of water and sewerage have come to the forefront. There are several villages in the constituency where the situation is very dire. There, sewage flows 24 hours a day."

He called for immediate government action to address the residents' growing concerns. (ANI)

