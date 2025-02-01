New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said the scheme has benefited more than 68 lakh street vendors through respite from high interest informal sector loans.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana To Boost Productivity, Says 1.7 Crore Farmers Will Be Benefitted (Watch Video).

"Building on this success the scheme will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit and capacity building support," she said.

PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) is a Special Micro-Credit Facility for providing affordable loans to street vendors. PTI UZM

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26 Speech: India World's Fastest Growing Economy on Way To Become Viksit Bharat, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)