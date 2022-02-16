Auraiya (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday condemned the state government over grant of bail to union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur case, saying he would ensure that the culprit and his protectors go to prison when he comes to power.

"The minister's son who trampled farmers has got bail from court. The government did not pursue the case as it should have been.

“SP assures you all that our government is coming and when it does, the case will be pursued in such a manner that not only the one who took the life of farmers will go to jail but also those patronizing them," Akhilesh said addressing an election meeting here.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

Mishra was recently granted bail and was released from Lakhimpur Kheri jail after his arrest in October last year.

Faced with continuous attack on the law and order situation during his government, Akhilesh said that those who want to take law in their hands need not vote for his party in the coming elections.

He alleged that Yogi Adityanath is the only CM in the country who has withdrawn cases lodged himself.

"'Babaji' is levelling allegations the most but see the work of their government too. Is the IPS not absconding? a trader was not beaten in the name of extortion by the police leaving him dead?

“There would not have been a Lakhimpur-like incident in a world where a peaceful ‘dharna' by farmers was going on and a Jeep comes and tramples them," Akhilesh said.

Seeking votes from the electorate for making a “new UP", he said his party if comes to power will fill all vacant posts and will announce some more in police.

The SP president, who has already promised implementation of the old pension scheme for the government employees as per their long standing demand, also tried to woo the unemployed youth with a promise to relax the age limit to help them get jobs.

"Due to Corona, many people have crossed the age limit for getting jobs. If we have to give age relaxation, then Samajwadis will also work in this direction," he said.

Akhilesh claimed that the voting pattern so far has made the BJP workers gone “numb”.

He also reiterated his manifesto promises like free electricity, free ration, restoration of old pension to government employees, and the Samajwadi pension.

He said that both the SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and the party is known for fulfilling all their promises as they do not believe in double talk.

