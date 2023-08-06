New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the 'Festival of Libraries' being organised here, saying such efforts will spread awareness about the importance of reading, particularly among the youth.

His remarks came in response to a tweet by Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation on the inauguration of the 'Festival of Libraries 2023' by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

"Such efforts will spread awareness on the importance of reading, particularly among the youth," Modi said.

"Good to see the emphasis on improving infrastructure in our libraries and boosting creative writing," he said.

