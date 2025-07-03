Chennai, Jul 3 (PTI) Former AIADMK state Minister D Jayakumar on Thursday sought to know from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin if his "sorry" would resurrect security guard Ajith Kumar, who had died in police custody.

Taking strong exception to the chief minister for conveying his apology to Kumar's family following his death in police custody on June 28 in Sivaganga district, Jayakumar asked, "Stalin said sorry. Will this bring Ajith Kumar back to life? This was the 25th custodial death that has stained Tamil Nadu."

Speaking to reporters here, the AIADMK leader wondered if the CM had said sorry to the families of 24 persons who had died in police custody in the past.

"He (Stalin) should have stepped down instead. I wonder where all the social activists and film personalities who back the ruling DMK have gone. Not even one has opened his mouth to condemn Ajith Kumar's death," Jayakumar said.

A security guard at the Badrakaliamman temple in Thiruppuvanam, Sivaganga district, Kumar, who was taken for interrogation in connection with a theft case, allegedly died in police custody on June 28. A video of his assault went viral.

Following the incident, five policemen were arrested, and the case was transferred to the CBI.

Jayakumar claimed that since Kumar's death, the AIADMK has been striving hard to ensure justice for the affected family.

"Humanity will not accept such an uncivilised and barbaric act.... the family's agony and despair will turn into a curse for the DMK. 2026 will see a regime change because of custodial deaths," Jayakumar claimed.

