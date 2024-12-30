Patna, Dec 30 (PTI) Bihar Governor-designate Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday said he will try to discharge his duties in accordance with the glorious tradition of the state.

Khan is expected to take charge on January 2, 2025.

“I know the glorious history of Bihar. It has an impact on me. I will try to discharge my duties in accordance with the heritage and glorious tradition of the state,” he told reporters at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport here.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several other state ministers welcomed Khan at the airport, where he received a guard of honour.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was recently appointed the governor of Kerala, while Khan, who served as the governor of Kerala, was moved to Bihar.

