Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said that he would try to bring the 'Waghanakh' (metal claws) and Jagdamba sword used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the United Kingdom.

Sudhir Mungantiwar is scheduled to visit Britain in the second week of May.

Speaking at the event which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said that the 350th anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation will be celebrated soon.

"I am going to Britain in the second week of May, it will be our endeavour to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation at Raigad under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will try to bring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Waghanakh' and 'Jagdamba sword' to Maharashtra," he said.

He said that an agreement with the British Council was signed to bring the Jagadamb sword and Tiger Claws back to India.

"It was a pleasure meeting @alangemmell, Dy. High Commissioner Western India and Imogen Stone, Dy. Head, Political and Bilateral Affairs. The discussion revolved around bringing Jagadamb sword and Tiger Claws back to India for #350YearsOfShivrajyabhishek," he Tweeted.

"We thank Hon'ble Shri @alangemmelland Smt. Imogen Stone for their cooperation in this sensitive matter and for understanding our sentiments," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, social activist Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was conferred with the state's highest civilian honour 'Maharashtra Bhushan', at the Maharashtra Bhushan Awards at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also arrived at the award ceremony.

