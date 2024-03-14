Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Ahead of the culmination of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Mumbai, state minister Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday sought to know whether former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, will share the stage with the Congress leader who has in the past disrespected Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra, which has entered Maharashtra is scheduled to culminate in Mumbai on March 17 with a Congress rally.

Shambhuraj Desai said, "Those who have been insulting Veer Savarkar will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. Whenever Rahul Gandhi comes to Mumbai and participates in the rally, if Uddhav Thackeray attends it, will he (Uddhav Thackeray) share the stage with Rahul Gandhi while disrespecting Veer Savarkar?"

During his Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra last year, Gandhi had criticised Savarkar, and his remarks had led to Uddhav Thackeray cautioning the Congress leader and saying that demeaning Savarkar, whom he considered his idol, would create "cracks" in the opposition alliance.

Maharashtra minister Desai said that Thackeray should also clarify his stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, CAA, which was notified by the central government earlier this week."If Uddhav Thackeray wants to support CAA, then do it. If not, then don't do it. Uddhav Thackeray should clarify," he said.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also includes the NCP (Sharad Pawar) in the state. Smaller parties like the Swambhimani Vikash Parishad (SWP) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) are also likely to join the Congress-led alliance in the state. Maharashtra sends 48 legislators to the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

