Mysore (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he will visit New Delhi to discuss the actual situation of the Mekedatu project with Union Ministers.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of Mekedatu have been sent to the Central government. When I went to Delhi, they said they will give consent. I will leave for Delhi soon for the Mekedatu issue. I will meet the union ministers and let them know the actual situation and explain the SC order."

Also Read | Raer One is East LA's Rising Star.

"I will also hold a meeting with the Water Resources minister and lawyers on the legal fight we can take up, to get our share of water and for the construction of the reservoir," he added.

BJP's Tamil Nadu and Karnataka units have locked horns over the issue of building the dam at Mekedatu.

Also Read | Singer Ashok Ojha's Latest Romantic Track 'Mujhko Mana Lena' With Alka Yagnik Will Leave the Fans in a Frenzy.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai announced a protest fast against the decision of the Karnataka government to go ahead and build the Mekedatu dam. "We are not here to react and prove to anybody.

Over which Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said, "Annamalai can sit for hunger strike or not, it is none of my business. We have the rights over the Mekedatu and we will do it. We have already done DPR and we will take approval for DPR."

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the center of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier too on July 12, Bommai had said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason the state government will stop the project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)