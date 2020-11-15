Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): BJP leader and Bettiah MLA Renu Devi who have been elected as party's deputy legislature party leader on Sunday said she's unaware of her name being in the race of Deputy Chief Minister of the state, but will work whatever role the party gives me.

"I am not aware of the decision (of her name being nominated for Deputy Chief Minister). I heard about it from TV and from people who called to congratulate me. I haven't received any communication from the party. I will work in whatever role party bestows upon me, But without the party's communication I don't believe anything," said Renu Devi.

When asked about party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi congratulating her on Twitter for her new role, Renu Devi said she haven't seen the tweet, but thanked Bhai (brother) Sushil Modi for the wishes.

"I will ask Bhai to assume the post (of deputy Chief Minister) again. He held my finger like a big brother in my political career, and we worked together. I thank him for his wishes," she stated.

Earlier today, Modi, congratulated Bettiah MLA on being elected as deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Twitter.

"Heartly congratulations to four-time MLA from Bettiah Renu Devi, who comes from Nonia community for being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Modi, a deputy chief minister in Nitish Kumar's last cabinet and also the leader of BJP legislature party in state before 2020 Assembly polls, informed that Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad has been unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar, and added that no one can take away the post of the party worker and he will also discharge the responsibility that will be given to him.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in my political life of 40 years that nobody else might not have received it. I will also discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the worker," he tweeted

Prior to that, a meeting of the NDA was held on Sunday where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government. Later, he announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place on Monday.

"Oath taking ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon around 4.30 pm," Kumar said. (ANI)

