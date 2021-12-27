New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Winter break for students up to class 5 at Delhi government schools will be from January 1 to 15 and no online or offline teaching learning activity can be conducted during this period, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Monday.

However, it said that to help students consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered, so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Customs Officials Seize 1.19 kg Gold Concealed by Passenger in Rectum at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

"All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022 and the online and offline teaching learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period," an official order issued by the government said.

"However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments," it said.

Also Read | Gujarat: 45-Year-Old Man Murders Wife In Ahmedabad After Dispute Over Property, Arrested.

The DoE said that the assessment record of winter break assignments and activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment.

"Class teachers may be further directed to make a note of the strengths and weaknesses of the students of their respective classes, so that individual attention may be given to each student after the winter vacation," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)