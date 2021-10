Bhopal, Oct 16 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in four divisions and as many districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The alert. which is valid till Sunday morning, has come at a time when the mercury has dipped below 20 degrees Celsius, marking the onset of winter in the state.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes as well as rain or thundershowers might occur at isolated places in the districts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad and Shahdol divisions, the IMD forecast informed, adding such weather conditions might prevail in isolated places in Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani districts as well.

GD Mishra, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, said a low pressure area was lying north of coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, and this was bringing moisture to MP and causing rains in different parts.

"Isolated places in the districts of Jabalpur in eastern Madhya Pradesh received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday. The lowest minimum temperature in Madhya Pradesh, at 17 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Nowgong in Chhattarpur and Raisen districts," he said.

The minimum temperature would have dipped further had the low pressure area not developed, Mishra said, adding the minimum temperature was above 20 degrees Celsius two days ago.

