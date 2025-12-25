Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Christmas greetings to the people of India and the world, while also paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malaviya, and Maharaja Bijli Pasi on their birth anniversaries.

Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said the city was witnessing a new source of inspiration on December 25, a day that holds religious and historical significance.

"Today, the land of Lucknow is witnessing a new inspiration. I extend Christmas greetings to the country and the world. Millions of Christian families in India are celebrating the festival today. We all wish that the spirit of Christmas brings happiness into everyone's life," PM Modi said.

He stated that December 25 commemorates the birth anniversaries of leaders who played significant roles in India's nation-building process, recalling how their contributions shaped the nation's identity and unity.

"December 25th also brings with it the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of two great personalities of the country: Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malaviya. These two great men protected India's identity, unity, and pride and left an indelible mark on nation-building," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also recalled the contribution of Maharaja Bijli Pasi and said the day also marks his birth anniversary.

"December 25th is also the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bijli Pasi... It is also a coincidence that Atal Ji himself issued a postage stamp in honour of Maharaja Bijli Pasi in the year 2000," he said.

Paying tributes, the Prime Minister added, "On this auspicious day, I respectfully pay my tributes to Malaviya Ji, Atal Ji, and Maharaja Bijli Pasi."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, which will serve as a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of India's most revered statesmen, whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal is driven by the vision of PM Modi. It has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life.

It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet. The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience. (ANI)

