Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the appointment letter distribution program for Sanitation Inspectors under the Municipal Centralised Service in Dehradun.

Adressing the event, CM Dhami underscored the significance of tourism in Uttarakhand, urging the appoitment letter recipients to resolve to keep the state clean for an elevated tourist experience.

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"I congratulate the newly-appointed Sanitation Inspectors. You will have many responsibilities. Our state is tourism-based, so keeping the state clean should be a resolution you take today," he said.

"In 2027, we have to prepare for the Kumbh Mela. Chaar Dham Yatra would also begin. During these times, it's especially important to ensure that the state is clean. I believe that you will take your responsibility seriously," said Dhami.

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A day earlier, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the candidates selected in the prestigious Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday.

He interacted at his private residence in Nagla Tarai with Shambhavi Tiwari from Kichha, Priya Chauhan from Kashipur, and Soumya Garbyal from Bhimtal, and extended his congratulations.

The Chief Minister said that the daughters have brought pride not only to their families but also to the entire district and the state.

On this occasion, he added that the achievement of these three young women is inspiring for the youth of the state and is the result of their dedication, discipline, and hard work.

The Chief Minister honoured the three successful candidates by presenting them with books, gifts, and shawls, congratulating them on their success and wishing them the best for their future. He also interacted with and congratulated their family members.

CM Dhami also congratulated Lata Bisht, District Tourism Development Officer of the district, for successfully leading the mountaineering expedition to Mount Chandra Bhaga-13 (6,264 meters) and Mount Chandra Bhaga-14 (6,074 meters) as team leader, organised by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, New Delhi. She was honoured with a shawl and a certificate of appreciation. (ANI)

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