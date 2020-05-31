India News | With 1,295 Fresh Cases, Delhi's COVID-19 Count Rises to 19,844

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): With 1,295 new cases and 13 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 count on Sunday rose to 19,844 including 473 deaths.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, while addressing a press conference here, said: "13 deaths and 1,295 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of cases in the city to 19,844 and deaths to 473."

"Out of the total cases, 8,478 people have been recovered and there are 10,893 active cases in the national capital. All the thirteen deaths which have been reported today are of between May 29 and 30," said Jain.

The minister said that the Central government-run hospitals are giving data of deaths very late.

"The Central government-run hospitals including Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung Hospital are giving reports of death very late. They gave data of 34 deaths yesterday, which was very late. They should have reported them much earlier," Jain told ANI.

He said that the Delhi government has asked both the hospitals to release the data of deaths within 24 hours. "We also have sent them a notice asking them to release data of deaths within 24 hours," Jain said.

"A total of 2,586 people have been admitted in hospitals out of which 208 people are in ICU and 43 people are on ventilators," added Jain.

There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

