Guwahati, Jun 23 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam crossed the 6,000-mark on Tuesday as 203 more people tested positive for the disease, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With the fresh infections, the total number of active cases in the state climbed to 2,282, he said.

"Alert ~ 203 new #COVID19+ cases detected in Assam today," Sarma said in a tweet.

With these, the total number of cases in Assam reached 6,056 from 5,853 on Thursday. The state has 2,282 active cases, he added.

In another tweet, Sarma said, "Glad to share that 197 more patients have been discharged today in Assam. With this, we have reached an impressive recovery rate of 64.3%."

Nine patients have died due to the deadly disease, while 3,762 have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, he said.

Besides, three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister added.

The state has so far tested a total of 3,23,258 samples for COVID-19 across 12 government-run laboratories and a few outsourced centres, Assam Health and Family Welfare Department in its daily bulletin.

COVID-19 cases in Assam have increased manifold after inter-state movement of people through road, rail and air transport was allowed during the lockdown period.

To screen all the people coming from outside, the state government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring some exceptions.

