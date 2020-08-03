Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 371 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 12,559, said State Health Department.

The death toll has reached 118 after three deaths were reported on Sunday, the State Health Department informed.

With 54,736 positive cases, India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark. (ANI)

