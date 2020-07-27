Bhopal, Jul 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 789 new coronavirus cases, 189 of them from Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 28,589, health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 820, they said.

Also Read | Smart India Hackathon 2020: PM Narendra Modi To Address SIH 2020 Grand Finale on August 1 Via Video Conference.

Of them, two deaths occurred in Jabalpur and Rewa while one patient died each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Barwani, Singrauli and Ashoknagar.

At 189, Bhopal reported the highest number of cases in the state, followed by 127 in Indore and 59 in Gwalior, officials said.

Also Read | Bill to Give Right of Appeal to Indian National Kulbhushan Jadhav under ICJ Ruling presented in Pakistan National Assembly: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

A total of 659 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 19,791.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 127 to 6,985 and death toll mounted to 304 in the district, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 5,503 cases while the fatality count stood at 159.

The case count in Gwalior went up to 2,037, it said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from seven districts since Sunday evening even though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

The state now has 3,076 active containment zones.

Madhya Pradesh registered 14,996 fresh cases (over 52 per cent of the total cases in the state) so far this month and 248 fatalities (over 30 per cent of the total deaths in the state).

As on June 30 night, the case count in the state stood at 13,593 and fatalities 572.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 28,589, active cases 7,978, new cases 789, death toll 820, recovered 19,791, total number of tested people is 7,11,982.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)