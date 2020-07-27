New Delhi, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students at the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2020 on August 1 through video conferencing. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal informed that the winning team in this hackathon will get a reward of Rs 1 lakh, second team will get Rs 75,000 while the third team will get Rs 50,000. The Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative which offers a platform to students to solve some of the pressing problems that we face in our daily lives. The theme for Smart India Hackathon 2020 is 'No problem is too big... No idea is too small'.

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SIH 2020 grand finale will be organised online. The SIH 2020 is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Persistent Systems and i4c. According to Pokhriyal, it is a unique initiative to identify new digital technology inventions.

Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Photo Credits: sih.gov.in)

Here's the tweet by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal:

Chaired a high-level meeting on #SmartIndiaHackathon today and discussed achievements of the already conducted hackathon.@AICTE_INDIA @HRDMinistry pic.twitter.com/qZ7mMbQVJ6 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 27, 2020

According to reprots, this year more than 10,000 students competed to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments, and 20 industries. The Smart India Hackathon is the world’s biggest open platform for young innovators or entrepreneurs towards a smarter India. It inculcates a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

The first three editions SIH2017, SIH2018 and SIH2019 proved to be extremely successful in promoting innovation out-of-the-box thinking in young minds, especially engineering students from across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).