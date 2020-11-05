New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): India recorded 50,209 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 83,64,086, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday.

With 55,331 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,27,962 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 77,11,809.

The country's toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,24,315 after 704 new deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested for coronavirus to November 4, of these, 12,09,425 samples were tested yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the country's recovery rate reached 92.09 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. (ANI)

