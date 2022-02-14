New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The security forces eliminated the module behind the Pulwama attack led by a Pakistani national Kamran within 100 hours of the attack, said Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) who commanded 15 Corps in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir when the 2019 Pulwama attack took place.

He also said that the terrorists were scared of dying to an extent that no one wanted to lead after security forces' operations against Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Speaking to ANI, Dhillon said, "The security forces eliminated the module behind the Pulwama attack led by a Pakistani national Kamran within 100 hours of the attack. After security forces' operations against Jaish-e-Mohammed, their terrorists were so scared of dying that nobody wanted to take the leadership role."

"We have intercepts where calls from Pakistan would ask terrorists to take a leadership role but they would refuse," Dhillon said.

On February 14, 2019, a terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel. The suicide bomber, identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad's Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy.

Dhillon also asserted that Pakistan Army, ISI, and terrorist organizations work in unison, so one can cross LoC without active participation and guidance of the Pakistan Army.

"Pakistan Army, ISI and terrorist organizations work in unison. No one can cross LoC without active participation and guidance from the Pak Army. We apprehended Pak nationals on LoC in Gulmarg sector who were brought into LoC by Pak post opp our post," he added. (ANI)

